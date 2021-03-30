Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
New Jersey

Judge Orders Man to Pay $4M to Child He Sexually Assaulted

Prosecutors said Heim, who is from St. Petersburg, Florida, met the girl online through a chatting app, which she used on a laptop provided by her school.

the judge's stand inside a courtroom with a US flag in the background

A New Jersey judge ordered a man to pay $4 million plus more in interest to a girl who he kidnapped and sexually assaulted.

Liam Heim, 24, was in prison in South Carolina when New Jersey Superior Court Judge Yolanda C. Rodriguez ordered him to pay damages to the girl last week.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The girl was a seventh grader in 2018 when he took her from Collingswood, New Jersey, to Philadelphia to assault her in a hotel. Prosecutors said Heim, who is from St. Petersburg, Florida, met the girl online through a chatting app, which she used on a laptop provided by her school.

News

Real Housewives 4 hours ago

‘Real Housewives' Star Charged in Massive Fraud, Money Laundering Scheme

COVID-19 11 hours ago

New York Expands Vaccine Eligibility to Age 30+ as Appointment Headaches Soar

The girl and her family sued the Collingswood School District, which agreed to pay the girl and her parents over $1 million in January. 

The judgement against Heim was entered by default because he failed to respond after being served with court papers. Heim is serving a 15-year sentence.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCrime and CourtslocalLiam Heim
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us