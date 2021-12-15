Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Prince Andrew

Judge in Prince Andrew Suit Says Document Should Be Unsealed

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A secret 2008 settlement that a lawyer for Prince Andrew says would protect him against a lawsuit claiming he sexually abused an American when she was 17 should be made public, a judge said Tuesday.

The agreement was reached between Virginia Giuffre and financier Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself in 2019 while awaiting a sex trafficking trial in New York City. Giuffre was among many women who said Epstein sexually abused them when they were underage.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Attorney Andrew Brettler has argued that the deal also shields Andrew from a separate claim brought against the prince by Giuffre this year.

In a brief order issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska said that absent any valid objection by Epstein’s estate, the document should be made public on or before Dec. 22 as part of Andrew's case.

Local

Brooklyn Nets 36 mins ago

Harden in COVID-19 Protocol; Nets Down 7 Players Vs Raptors

Brooklyn 4 hours ago

Brooklyn Deli Worker Shot and Killed During Attempted Robbery: Police

Preska said the court questions "whether any proper purpose would be served by the continued secrecy of the document save, perhaps, the dollar amount the settlement provided it for.”

In the August lawsuit, Virginia Giuffre claims that the prince abused her on multiple occasions in 2001. Andrew has said he never had sex with her.

Brettler has previously called the lawsuit “baseless."

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Prince AndrewJeffrey Epstein
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us