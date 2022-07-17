Jewelry Smash-and-Grab Thieves Take Sledgehammers to Long Island Store: Cops

A trail of broken glass and empty display cases reflect the work of quick-moving jewelry thieves who struck a Long Island store on Saturday, police said.

The brazen team hit London Jewelers in Greenvale around 4 p.m., about 90 minutes before closing time.

Authorities said four men dressed in black ran inside and took sledgehammers to the store, before making off with an unknown number of watches.

There were no customers inside at the time of the robbery, but five employees were on site, police said. There were no injuries reported.

Police said the thieves fled in a vehicle. No description of their vehicle was released.