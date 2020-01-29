Crime and Courts
Jersey Shore Pizzeria Owner Pleads Guilty to Scheme Dodging $400K in Taxes

The owner allegedly under-reported the pizzeria's income by about $ 1.2M between 2012 and 2016 and avoided paying more than $ 400K in taxes

A New Jersey shore pizzeria owner pleaded guilty Wednesday to filing false income tax returns over a span of several years.

Giuseppe D'Arancio, owner of Sal's Ristorante and Pizzeria in Wildwood Crest, entered the plea in federal court in Camden. He is scheduled to be sentenced in May.

The U.S. attorney's office alleged that the 60-year-old D'Arancio used two sets of accounting books to under-report the pizzeria's taxable income by about $1.2 million between 2012 and 2016 and avoided paying more than $400,000 in taxes.

A message was left with D'Arancia's attorney seeking comment.

