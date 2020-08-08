Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Jersey City

Jersey City Police Shoot Man Who Threatened Family Members With Knife: Police Sources

When police officers arrived at the home, law enforcement sources said the man was holding and threatening his family with a knife that he refused to put down after cops instructed him to do so

By Ray Villeda

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Jersey City shot and wounded an emotionally disturbed man who law enforcement sources said may have threatened his family with a knife.

Neighbors said they heard the sound of gunfire coming from inside the home on Hopkins Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Friday. After the emotionally disturbed man made threats to his family, police arrived and instructed him to drop the weapon.

The man, who has not been identified, didn't adhere to the officers' requests, and one of the cops opened fire, law enforcement said. He was taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where his condition was not made immediately clear.

News

isaias 5 hours ago

NJ Father Frees Daughter After Tree Crushes Home During Isaias, Trapping Her

Schools 23 hours ago

Cuomo Clears All New York Schools to Reopen Next Month, Says It's Ultimately Not Up to Him

An investigation into the police-involved shooting was underway, including looking over officers' body camera footage.

A neighbor told NBC New York that the man who was shot is a father of three teenagers, two girls and a boy.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office did not address the shooting, only saying in a tweet that an investigation was ongoing into the officer-involved shooting.

This article tagged under:

Jersey CityNew JerseyCrime and Courts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us