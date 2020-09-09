Jersey City Officers Shoot, Injure Suspect Armed With Gun

Police officers in Jersey City opened fire on a man who had a gun, officials said, injuring him in the shooting.

Officers were conducting surveillance around the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Union Street Tuesday night, according to officials, when they saw a suspect taking a gun from a car and putting it in his pocket.

The cops then tried to arrest the man, but he took off. Police said that three shots were fired, with one bullet striking the 21-year-old suspect in the wrist. A gun was later recovered, said the city's Public Safety Director James Shea.

The officer who fired the shot, an eight-year veteran of the department who has worked with the anti-violence unit, was not hurt but was taken to Jersey City Medical Center along with the suspect, who is expected to recover.

An investigation is underway regarding the shooting.