Jersey City Man Charged With Kidnapping, Sexual Assault of 14-Year-Old Boy

A New Jersey man was arrested and charged for allegedly kidnapping and sexual assaulting a 14-year-old boy, Hudson County prosecutors said.

Robert Harper, 54, is accused of barricading a teen in his apartment and sexually assaulting him, prosecutors said Saturday. He was arrested at his Jersey City home Friday evening.

According to prosecutors, Harper invited the boy to his apartment on Union Street after the two met Wednesday at Berry Lane Park. The boy went to the apartment and that's when Harper allegedly trapped him and sexually assaulted the boy, prosecutors said.

The boy was eventually able to flee the apartment and report the alleged crime to authorities.

Harper's charges include kidnapping, sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault, aggravated sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child. Contact information for Harper's attorney was not immediately known.

A detention hearing for Harper is set for Wednesday, March 31.