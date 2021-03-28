Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
New Jersey

Jersey City Man Charged With Kidnapping, Sexual Assault of 14-Year-Old Boy

A New Jersey man was arrested and charged for allegedly kidnapping and sexual assaulting a 14-year-old boy, Hudson County prosecutors said.

Robert Harper, 54, is accused of barricading a teen in his apartment and sexually assaulting him, prosecutors said Saturday. He was arrested at his Jersey City home Friday evening.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to prosecutors, Harper invited the boy to his apartment on Union Street after the two met Wednesday at Berry Lane Park. The boy went to the apartment and that's when Harper allegedly trapped him and sexually assaulted the boy, prosecutors said.

News

marijuana legalization 4 hours ago

New York Lawmakers Agree to Legalize Recreational Marijuana Ahead of Vote

COVID-19 2 hours ago

Once the Virus Epicenter, New York and New Jersey Rates Lead Nation Again

The boy was eventually able to flee the apartment and report the alleged crime to authorities.

Harper's charges include kidnapping, sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault, aggravated sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child. Contact information for Harper's attorney was not immediately known.

A detention hearing for Harper is set for Wednesday, March 31.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCrime and CourtsJersey CityHudson County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us