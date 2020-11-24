Crime and Courts

Jersey City Man Accused of Murdering 67-Year-Old Girlfriend in Their Apartment

When officers entered the apartment, they allegedly found Kimberly Haston dead on the floor with an apparent laceration to her neck. Her boyfriend, Rand March was in the apartment at the time of the grisly discovery.

A New Jersey man was arrested and charged with the murder of his 67-year-old girlfriend with whom he shared an apartment, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday.

Rand March, 65 and of Jersey City, was arrested at about 4 p.m. Monday and has been charged with murder in the first degree, possession of a weapon (knife) for an unlawful purpose in the third degree, and unlawful possession of a weapon (knife) in the fourth degree, according to prosecutors.

On Monday, just before 2 p.m., members of the Jersey City Police Department responded to an apartment on Court House Place to perform a welfare check on a senior resident, prosecutors say. When officers entered the apartment, they allegedly found Kimberly Haston dead on the floor with an apparent laceration to her neck.

Haston was transported to the Jersey City Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased at 3:52 p.m. However, the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner are pending, prosecutors say.

March, who shared the apartment with Haston and was in the apartment at the time of the officers' grisly discovery, was taken into custody by police officers and charged in connection with his girlfriend's death.

Attorney information was not immediately known.

