Jersey City Fatal Shooting Claims 2 Victims; 4 Others Injured: Officials

Two people are dead and several more injured after an eruption of gunfire in Jersey City late Friday night.

Prosecutors in Hudson County say the first reports of shots fired in the area came in around 11 p.m. near Crescent Avenue and Brinkerhoff Street.

Investigators were able to determine at least six people were injured in the gunfire, two of the victims were fatally wounded. All six of the victims are Jersey City residents, the prosecutors said Saturday.

The two victims who did not survive, 25-year-old Randolph Black Jr., and 26-year-old Jason Crutcher, were found near the scene of the shooting. Officials said Black was found by officers inside a parked vehicle with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit and the JCPD are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night in the area of Crescent Ave & Brinkerhoff St in Jersey City with multiple victims and 2 fatalities. More information to follow. — ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) May 22, 2021

Two other male victims, also 25 and 26 years old, suffered multiple gunshots each and were treated by EMS at the scene and transported to Jersey City Medical Center.

A fifth man, 35, also suffered a gunshot but arrived at the hospital by private means. The sixth victim, a 20-year-old woman, was found inside a business within a block of the shooting, prosecutors said. They said she was being treated in the business for multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials had not released any possible motive or news of arrests as of Saturday morning. The investigation is ongoing.