Jeep Jumps Curb, Slams Into 6 Pedestrians on NYC Sidewalk: Police

A Jeep crashed into a fence after jumping a curb and hitting six people, police say.
Six people were hospitalized overnight after the driver of a Jeep jumped a curb and struck a group of pedestrians in the Bronx, police said.

Hours later officers were still looking for the driver responsible who fled the scene on foot, according to police.

The incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday at E 170th Street and Sheridan Avenue, one block from the Grand Concourse.

As for the six people injured, all are in the hospital. At least one of the injured was in critical condition.

Little is known about what caused the driver to veer off the road, but the police investigation is ongoing.

