Irate Customer Attacks, Bites Newark Nail Salon Worker and Bystander: Police

An angry customer went on a rampage at a New Jersey nail salon, police said, in which she attacked and bit an employee as well as another man who was trying to break up the altercation.

Newark police said that a woman went to Angels Nails Space the morning of June 23 to get her toenails done. She then became irae and belligerent toward an employee about the service, arguing with the worker and others, the victim told police.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The angry woman then bit the worker on the ear, according to the victim, and attacked two other people as well: She bit a man on the arm as he tried to intervene in the outburst inside the salon, and as she left, she grabbed a woman by the hair outside the business before hitting her in the face, police said.

The suspect ran toward the New Community Manor housing complex on Hayes Street, according to police. She has not yet been identified, but police released images of the alleged attacker.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Newark Police at their Crime Stopper tip line, 1-877-NWK-TIPS (695-8477).