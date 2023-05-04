Investigation Ongoing Into Newark Shooting That Left 3 Dead, Including 7-Year-Old

What to Know Police in New Jersey's largest city continue their investigation into the shooting that took place Wednesday in a multi-family home that left three individuals, including a child, dead, according to prosecutors.

At around 8:33 p.m. on that night police responded to a report of a shooting on Johnson Avenue in Newark.

According to prosecutors, when they arrived on scene the found an unidentified man and a 7-year-old boy shot in an apartment. The shooter, who tried to run away from the scene of the shooting, pulled out a second gun in front of responding officers who then opened fire and killed him.

The man, prosecutors said, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:02 p.m. and the child was taken to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:16 p.m.

A doorbell camera captured the moment the multi-family home on Newark's Johnson Street became a crime scene Wednesday night.

One of the two crime scenes involved in the violence was right off of Elizabeth and Meeker avenues. That’s where NBC New York cameras spotted a black handgun.

Sources tracking the case tell News 4 that’s where the alleged shooter dropped the weapon he used to kill the 7-year-old, as well as the man.

Those same sources say that as the shooter tried to run away from the scene where he shot the child and the man, he pulled out a second gun in front of responding officers who then opened fire and killed him.

A resident in the area said the child and his mother were new to the area.

Another man who was shot was treated at a local hospital for nonfatal injuries.

Following the deadly incident, Mayor Ras Baraka issued a statement calling the shooting "tragic."

"Tonight, there was a tragic shooting that left three people killed, including a child, and the perpetrator. Three people dead. It’s tragic. This is the reason why we have to come together to deal with issues of mental health, drug abuse, anger, conflict, and all kinds of other issues that we see in our communities in general," he said in part.