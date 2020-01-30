Innocent Bystanders Shot in Brooklyn After Argument Breaks Out Nearby: Sources

What to Know A 25-year-old woman standing on the street with her friends was one of the unintended targets of a shooting after an argument broke out among another nearby group, law enforcement sources tell News 4

A 25-year-old woman standing on the street with her friends was one of the unintended targets of a shooting after an argument broke out among another nearby group, law enforcement sources tell News 4.

The innocent bystander was hit in the lower back and ran into a barbershop, sources said, adding that employees helped her into the shop, locked the door, attended to her wounds and called police.

According to sources, a 32-year-old man was also shot in the arm. However, it was unclear where he was standing at the time of the shooting.

Both the man and the woman are expected to survive. At this time it is believed they may both be unintended targets, according to law enforcement sources.