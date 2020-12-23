Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Ghislaine Maxwell

In Bail Bid, Ghislaine Maxwell Lawyers Defend Her Marriage as Reason Not to Flee U.S.

Defense attorneys wrote in court papers that prosecutors were “entirely mistaken” and relying on “unsupported innuendo” in their attempt to dismiss the significance of Ghislaine Maxwell’s marriage

NBC Universal, Inc.

Lawyers for Jeffrey Epstein’s onetime girlfriend defended her marriage as a solid reason she would not flee the U.S. as they urged a judge to let her await trial under house arrest, according to court papers made public Wednesday.

The lawyers wrote in papers in Manhattan federal court that prosecutors were “entirely mistaken” and relying on “unsupported innuendo” in their attempt to dismiss the significance of Ghislaine Maxwell’s marriage to a man whose name was redacted in court papers.

Prosecutors had noted in written arguments of their own released last week that Maxwell told Probation Department officials after her arrest in early July that she was “in the process of divorcing her husband.”

Ghislaine Maxwell Dec 19

Prosecutors Question Ghislaine Maxwell's Marriage In Effort to Keep Her Jailed

Donald Trump Dec 18

Prosecutors Say No Bail Stiff Enough for Ghislaine Maxwell, Accused Jeffrey Epstein Madam

They also said Maxwell and her husband had listed themselves as “single” in 2018 financial documents even though they had been married since 2016, and the husband did not offer to cosign any bail deal when she sought freedom shortly after her arrest.

The defense lawyers, though, said in a document dated last Friday that Maxwell and her husband had discussed getting divorced as a way to create distance so that her husband would be protected “from the terrible consequences of being associated with her.”

They said circumstances changed after the initial bail hearing and Maxwell “and her spouse therefore had no reason to continue discussing divorce, which neither of them wanted in the first place.”

The husband is now pledging the couple’s $22.5 million in assets toward a $28.5 million bail package that would let Maxwell await trial in a New York City residence, where armed guards and electronic monitoring would be utilized to ensure she would stay there, the lawyers said.

Maxwell, 58, is in a federal lockup in Brooklyn awaiting a July trial on charges that she recruited three teenage girls in the 1990s for Epstein to sexually abuse.

She has pleaded not guilty. Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan federal jail in August 2019 as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Ghislaine MaxwellCrime and CourtsJeffrey EpsteinSex Crime
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us