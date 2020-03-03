Crime and Courts
Imprisoned Man Indicted for 2015 Dismemberment of Woman in Western NY

The convict was charged in the death of a woman whose body was found in a vacant home, but her head, feet and hands were removed and not inside the home

A man serving time in a South Carolina jail was indicted Tuesday in the 2015 killing and dismembering of a woman in western New York.

Yasin Abdu-Sabur, 36, was charged with second-degree murder in Niagara County in the death of 46-year-old Terri Lynn Bills. Bills' body was found in a vacant home in the city of Niagara Falls in June 2015. Her head, feet and hands had been removed and weren't found inside the home.

Abdu-Sabur was extradited on Friday from a South Carolina jail where he has spent the last year for a domestic violence and child neglect conviction. He was taken to the Niagara County jail.

Bills' nephew, Josh Highway, told WBEN that Abdu-Sabur and Bills knew each other through a rehab program.

At the time of Bills' death, members of the community were worried about a possible connection with the 2012 murder of Loretta Gates. Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek said Abdu-Sabur was in prison for burglary charges at the time of Gates' death.

It was not clear if Abdu-Sabur had a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

