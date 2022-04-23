Crime and Courts

tom grennan

‘I'm All Good:' British Singer Hospitalized After Attack Outside NYC Bar

Tom Grennan attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England.
Getty Images

The NYPD is trying to track down a suspect who injured British singer Tom Grennan in what his manager calls an unprovoked attack and robbery in New York City.

The assault occurred on Bleeker Street around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, following Grennan's evening performance at the Bowery Ballroom.

The "Little Bit of Love" singer was apparently attacked outside of a Manhattan bar and suffered a ruptured eardrum and concussion.

He was briefing admitted to the hospital for treatment but has since been released.

In a video posted to social media Friday, the singer detailed his injuries and thanked fans for the "overwhelming" support following the incident.

“So yeah, wrong place wrong time but just a crazy 24 hours, but you lot are my main priority and I don’t want to let anybody down and I don’t want it cancel this US tour," Grennan said.

The 26-year-old is in the middle of a U.S. tour, and hopes to continue the rest of his scheduled performances after postponing a show in Washington D.C. immediately following the attack.

