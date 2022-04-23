‘I'm All Good:' British Singer Hospitalized After Attack Outside NYC Bar

The NYPD is trying to track down a suspect who injured British singer Tom Grennan in what his manager calls an unprovoked attack and robbery in New York City.

The assault occurred on Bleeker Street around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, following Grennan's evening performance at the Bowery Ballroom.

The "Little Bit of Love" singer was apparently attacked outside of a Manhattan bar and suffered a ruptured eardrum and concussion.

He was briefing admitted to the hospital for treatment but has since been released.

In a video posted to social media Friday, the singer detailed his injuries and thanked fans for the "overwhelming" support following the incident.

“So yeah, wrong place wrong time but just a crazy 24 hours, but you lot are my main priority and I don’t want to let anybody down and I don’t want it cancel this US tour," Grennan said.

The 26-year-old is in the middle of a U.S. tour, and hopes to continue the rest of his scheduled performances after postponing a show in Washington D.C. immediately following the attack.