‘I Want My Refund!' Details Revealed in Alleged Subway Feces Attacker's New Arrest

The 37-year-old man accused of smearing human feces on an unsuspecting subway rider in February allegedly threatened a Manhattan storage facility manager over a refund after smashing one of his windows with a dumbbell in the latest attack that put him in jail, according to a criminal complaint released Tuesday.

Frank Abrokwa allegedly went to the West 145th Street storage facility in Harlem twice last week -- on Friday and again on Saturday. Abrokwa allegedly shattered a window with a dumbbell the first visit, then strode into the manager's office that day upset and yelling while carrying a dumbbell, the court document says.

It wasn't clear what he was yelling about, but he walked off after the rant and the manager went to find him to help him out, the complaint says. The manager was walking toward Abrokwa, who was still in the facility, when he noted a broken window. While he was cleaning up the glass, Abrokwa allegedly came over to him and said, "I want my refund. I'm leaving Monday. That's why I broke the glass."

It's not clear from the complaint if Abrokwa, who is from the Bronx, had items in the facility at all. The next day, though, he came back and essentially told the same manager he had seen the day before, "If I don't get my refund by Monday, I'm gonna come back here and catch a felony," according to the criminal complaint.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Abrokwa is accused of fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment in this latest case. He was ordered at his arraignment Monday to undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine his fitness to proceed in the case.

The development comes weeks after Abrokwa was released from jail following his arrest over the vile February feces attack. He was promptly arrested and released again for a separate alleged hate crime dating back to September 2021, in which he allegedly accosted and threatened to kill a Jewish man on the street.

Abrokwa is also accused in an alleged screwdriver theft in the Bronx from February and has two pending cases in Manhattan. However, he had been released earlier in the month on supervised release, meaning he only had to check in periodically with a supervised release office, as his court cases proceed.

The series of releases for a man who appears to be a repeat offender sparked extensive controversy.

Earlier this month, Mayor Eric Adams said Abrokwa shouldn't have been on the street and his release "shows the scope of changes that we need to make in order to keep New Yorkers safe."

"It is the result of a failed mental health system, a failed housing and support system, and failing criminal justice laws that allow someone with a history of violence who poses a clear threat to public safety to just walk out of court," Adams said at the time. "We can’t allow this horrific situation to be the status quo and must make changes to our laws to both prevent these sort of attacks, through intervention and support, and, when they happen, to subsequently keep people who are clearly a danger to others off the street."

Abrokwa, who has been arrested at least 40 times, is being represented by an attorney with The Legal Aid, which typically doesn't comment on open cases. He is due back in court next month on the dumbbell case.

Despite Mayor Eric Adams' plan to make the NYC subway safer, crimes are on the rise and it's unclear if people are getting the mental health help they need. NBC New York's Melissa Russo reports.