Husband of NY Assembly Speaker’s Chief of Staff Arrested on Drug Charges

Dennis, 31, faces charges of illegally importing cocaine, prosecutors say.

Dennis, a delivery truck driver, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn.

Dennis was arrested after arriving at JFK airport on a flight from Jamaica, court papers say. Dennis’ wife, Jevonni Brooks, was with Dennis at the time of his arrest but is not charged, the sources said.

Dennis will appear in Brooklyn federal court this afternoon. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, if convicted.

Spokespeople for Heastie were not immediately available to comment on Dennis' arrest.