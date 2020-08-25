Crime and Courts

Husband Charged After Wife's Beaten Body Found in Their New Jersey Home

A motive for the slaying remains under investigation

A man was charged with murder after his wife’s beaten body was found in their southern New Jersey home.

Brigantine police found Rachel Declementi, 30, when they responded to a 911 call around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. She had numerous injuries to her body, but further details were not disclosed and a cause of death has not yet been determined.

Robert Declementi, 36, was charged with murder and remains in the county jail, pending a detention hearing that will likely be held this week. It wasn’t known Monday if he has retained an attorney.

A motive for the slaying remains under investigation.

