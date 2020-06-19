Human Remains Found in Demolished Mansion of Missing New Jersey Woman

Human remains have been found in the subbasement of a home belonging to a New Jersey woman who had been missing since September.

Police are investigating whether the remains under the demolished 6,000-square-foot home belong to 65-year-old Jacqueline Terrulli. A fire destroyed her home on Sept. 12 and Terrulli's former boyfriend and roommate had been charged in her disappearance.

Prosecutors said 49-year-old Ronald Teschner stole from Terrulli, killed her and set her mansion on fire. He was indicted on 16 counts, including first-degree felony murder and first-degree robbery.

At the time, authorities said no one was inside the house. Teschner was later found in Paterson in Terrulli's Jeep Cherokee, which also had been missing. In the vehicle: clothing, shotguns, jewelry and lawn equipment all belonging to Terrulli, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said that fire was fueled by nail polish that had been dumped in Terrulli's bedroom. Tescher, who also faces charges of arson, aggravated assault and disturbing human remains, among other crimes, was lodged in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

It's not clear what evidence led authorities to believe that Terrulli is in fact did and Teschner killed her, but officials believe it happened in the course of an attempted robbery. Prosecutors previously said a jailhouse cellmate heard Teschner boasting of what he allegedly did. That reported confession included a claim he wrapped Terrulli's body in a blue tarp and dumped it somewhere.

Terrulli's disappearance led to multiple searches, including in Deal Lake.

The woman who lived in an Ocean Township mansion has not been seen since the home burned down more than two weeks ago, and because the man she was living there with refuses to cooperate, the family is desperate for information from anyone. NBC New York’s Pat Battle reports.

Terrulli's mother blasted Teschner at a court hearing late last year.

"I would say to him, 'Tell me where my daughter is. Please it’s been too long now I just want to find her,'" she said fighting back tears.

Teschner faces up to life in prison with no chance of parole if convicted of murder.