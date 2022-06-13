Home Invaders Use FedEx Disguise to Shoot, Rob NYC Man in Apartment: Cops

Hallway video from inside a Bronx apartment building captured the first seconds of a violent home invasion robbery where two men used a fake FedEx disguise to get inside, authorities say.

The wanted men are seen walking toward an apartment door Wednesday morning, the first wearing a black FedEx uniform and carrying what appears to be an unmarked package.

Police said it was just after 9 a.m. when one of the building's tenants opened his door to the suspects who rushed inside and pulled a gun. One of the intruders shot the 23-year-old victim in the chest, who was taken to Lincoln Hospital for treatment.

The armed duo fled the unit but not before taking the man's cell phone as well.

They took off in a black Nissan Rouge with Connecticut license plates, last seen heading west down East 135th Street officials said.

The NYPD put out the video of the assailants on Monday hoping to get help tracking them down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.