Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
prostitution

Hollywood Movie Producer Ran a Global Prostitution Ring, Feds Allege

Prosecutors say Dillon Jordan used his movie company as a front for an international prostitution business

Getty Images

A Hollywood movie producer -- who once won an award from a Christian film festival -- used his production company as a front for a global prostitution ring, New York federal prosecutors said Thursday.

A grand jury indicted Dillon Jordan on charges that he operated the sex business across the United States, and in partnership with a madam in Great Britain, for at least seven years, from 2010 to 2017.

Jordan, whose clients were in New York City among other locations, allegedly laundered the proceeds through the movie company, the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Jordan, an award winner for the Kevin Sorbo/Antonio Sabato Jr. religious drama "One Nation Under God," in recent years made a number of films featuring prominent stars. His credits include the 2018 Maggie Gyllenhaal film "The Kindergarten Teacher" and the 2019 Ethan Hawke picture "The Kid."

Jordan was arrested Thursday morning in California on a variety of charges carrying terms of up to 20 years in prison.

His production company was not immediately available to comment.

This article tagged under:

prostitutionHollywood
