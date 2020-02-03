Crime and Courts
Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
New Jersey

Hit-And-Run Driver Kills Man Changing Tire Along NJ Turnpike

Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

What to Know

  • Man changing a tire along the shoulder of the New Jersey Turnpike was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver, state police said
  • Jose Peralta, 33, of East Newark, was on the southbound side of the Turnpike's eastern spur near milepost 110.3 in Secaucus when he was struck around 11:50 p.m. Saturday
  • The driver of the car that struck Peralta fled the scene and remained at large Monday

A man changing a tire along the shoulder of the New Jersey Turnpike was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver, state police said.

Jose Peralta, 33, of East Newark, was on the southbound side of the Turnpike's eastern spur near milepost 110.3 in Secaucus when he was struck around 11:50 p.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The driver of the car that struck Peralta fled the scene and remained at large Monday.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

Coronavirus 2 hours ago

CDC Tests Three Patients in NYC for Coronavirus: Health Officials

Manhattan 2 hours ago

Woman in Wild NYC Carjacking Spree: ‘I Had 4 to 5 Margaritas, 2 Bags of Coke,’ Complaint Says

No one else was injured in the accident, which remains under investigation.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New JerseydriverpoliceCrime and Courtshit and run
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us