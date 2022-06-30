‘Shaming and Abusing Survivors:' DOJ Investigating NYPD Special Victims Unit Over Alleged Deficiencies

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday it is launching an investigation into the New York City Police Department's treatment of sex crime victims after receiving reports of "deficiencies...that have persisted for more than a decade," including "shaming and abusing survivors," federal prosecutors said.

The investigation will review the department's policies, procedures and training --- including how the unit investigates sexual assault crimes, its treatment of survivors and whether it it engages in the practice of gender-biased policing, according to the Department of Justice. The investigation will look into how the unit collects evidence, investigates and interacts with survivors and witnesses.

“Respectful, thorough, and complete investigations of sexual assaults are fundamental to a well-functioning justice system. Over the last several months, we have learned concerning information from a variety of sources of historical issues about the way the Special Victims Division has conducted its investigations for many years," U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace said in a statement. "Our review is intended to ensure that, going forward, survivors of sexual assault in New York City receive fair and just treatment in the criminal justice system, and as a result, those who engage in sexual violence are held accountable. We appreciate that the NYPD has already taken steps to address these concerns.”

The probe is a result of continuous reports, according to federal prosecutors who allege that they received information of deficiencies at the Special Victims Division that have persisted for more than a decade. These deficiencies, according to federal prosecutors, include failing to go through "basic investigative steps," as well as "shaming and abusing survivors and re-traumatizing them during investigations."

The Department of Justice will also look into whether the NYPD has addressed any deficiency in the handling of these crimes.

"Survivors of sexual assault should expect effective, trauma-informed and victim-centered investigations by police departments," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in a statement. "Based on information provided to the Justice Department, we find significant justification to investigate whether the NYPD’s Special Victims Division engages in a pattern or practice of gender-biased

policing. Investigations into sexual assault that comply with the Constitution promote accountability, enhance public safety and foster community trust.”

Part of the investigation, according to federal officials, will include the Justice Department reaching out to community groups and the public to gather information on their interactions and experiences with the Special Victims Division.

The NYPD said in a statement Thursday that it welcomes the review.

"As an agency, we have committed to improving the quality of our investigations and the care provided by the Special Victims Division when working with some of the most vulnerable survivors of crime," a spokesperson said.

The department referenced its public May release of an independent assessment on best practices around sex assault cases within the Special Victims Division. It pointed to its findings of much good within the unit as well as areas for improvement.

New NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell embraced all of the recommendations, the spokesperson said, and directed the division to implement them, which it is doing.

The commissioner also appointed a new commanding officer of the division in a selection process that sought input from survivors’ advocates, while the Special Victims Division itself has been bolstered by more investigators, specialized training and facilities. The NYPD has also contracted with peer counselors and survivor’s advocates to help provide guidance for those who come forward, officials said.

"We continue the NYPD’s commitment to the development of the Special Victims Division. Our goal is for SVD to be the national model," Sewell said in a statement. "I believe any constructive review of our practices in the Special Victims Division will show that the NYPD has been evolving and improving in this area but we will be transparent and open to criticism as well as ideas in the process."