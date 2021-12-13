Crime and Courts

Woodmere

‘Heartbreak and Anguish:' 15-Year-Old NY Girl Killed in Alleged DWI Crash Mourned

Liel Namdar, of Great Neck, died in the late-night crash Saturday

A Long Island community is mourning the 15-year-old girl who died following a weekend car crash involving an alleged drunk driver. She had been on her way back from a camp reunion at the time of the accident, her school said in an online post.

The girl, identified as 10th-grader Liel Namdar, was among five passengers riding in an Audi SUV when their vehicle collided with a Dodge pickup truck around 11 p.m. Saturday in Woodmere. The trucker was allegedly driving while intoxicated.

He has been charged with vehicular manslaughter, vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated. That truck driver along with his passenger were both taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries and were expected to be OK.

The teenage girl was the lone fatality in the crash, but the 38-year-old driver of the SUV she was riding in was hospitalized with critical injuries. No update on that person's condition was immediately available Monday.

Three of the other passengers in the vehicle were hospitalized with what police described as less severe injuries.

Namdar's school opened Sunday night to provide support for students and staff as they announced the loss "with heartbreak and anguish."

No other details were immediately available.

