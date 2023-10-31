Hate crime charges for driver in ‘brutal' beating death of Sikh man on Queens highway: DA

What to Know A driver faces hate crime charges in the beating death of a Sikh man whom he called "turban man" during what the district attorney described as a "brutal" attack in the aftermath of a fender bender on a Queens highway.

Gilbert Augustin was arraigned on a 20-count indictment charging him with first-degree manslaughter and assault as hate crimes related to the death of Jasmer Singh on Oct. 19, according to Queens DA Melinda Katz.

The victim fell backward from repeated blows, slamming the back of his head on the pavement of the Van Wyck Expressway, according to court documents. He suffered a brain injury and was taken to the hospital, where he died the next day

Gilbert Augustin was arraigned Tuesday on a 20-count indictment charging him with first-degree manslaughter and assault as hate crimes related to the death of 66-year-old Jasmer Singh on Oct. 19, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

The courtroom was packed for Augustin's hearing with members of the Sikh community, including Singh's family.

"Why Sikhs? We are proud. We are proud New Yorkers. Why we are being targeted?" asked Subeg Multani, Singh's son. "Looks like to me we are living in third-world country, or we are living back in 2001. No! This is 2023."

The deadly attack occurred just before noon on the Van Wyck Expressway in Kew Gardens, according to police and court documents. Singh was driving a blue Toyota when he got into a minor collision with a black Ford Mustang driven by the 30-year-old Augustin.

As the two drivers pulled over to take a look at the damage, Augustin got out and approached Singh, who remained in his driver's seat. The two got into a heated argument, during which time Augustin told Singh "no police, no police," according to a witness. That individual who also heard Augustin allegedly refer to Singh as "Turban man" multiple times.

The pair continued to argue and Augustin told Singh he was not going to let him go home, and did not want him to call the police. Soon after, Augustin reached into Singh's vehicle to grab the victim's cellphone and walked off with it, according to witness testimony and security camera footage.

Singh got out and eventually got his phone back, but as he was walking back to his car, Augustin punched him three times in the head and face, the charges state. One of the punches caused the turban the victim was wearing to come flying off his head.

Singh fell backward from the repeated blows, slamming the back of his head on pavement, according to court documents. He suffered a brain injury and was taken to the hospital, where he died the next day, officials said.

Singh's wife was sitting in the passenger seat throughout the whole ordeal, and saw everything. The couple was preparing for a trip to India to see family.

"Now she will have my father’s ashes in her lap on the same flight. We are in bad shape, and I want justice," said Multani. "We want peace and I expect from the judge that justice will be served."

After he allegedly hit Singh, Augustin got back into his car and took off. A day later, police said the suspect was seen sitting in his car — complete with scratches and a small dent on the driver's side rear quarter panel — on 111th Avenue in the Jamaica neighborhood.

When officers spoke with him, Augustin did not have a valid driver's license or insurance, and Department of Motor Vehicles records showed his license had been suspended. Officers took him into custody at that time, the charges state.

"This is a case of a fender bender immediately escalating to hateful language and then brutal, deadly violence. We will show in court that it was a rage inflamed by hate that led to this senseless tragedy," said DA Katz.

Augustin pleaded not guilty to the charges. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 6. Attorney information for Augustin was not immediately available.

As a result of the attack, New York City Mayor Eric Adams released a statement in which he pledged the city would “protect” the Sikh community. Adams also added that that his administration would meet with Sikh leaders in the city.