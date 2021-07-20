Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein Extradited to California for Looming Sex Crimes Trial

A New York judge ordered the fallen movie producer Harvey Weinstein extradited to California to face sex crimes charges

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein has been handed over for extradition from New York to California, after a judge ruled last month he must be transferred there to face trial on sex crimes charges.

"This morning at approximately 9:25 custody of Mr. Harvey Weinstein was handed over to the appropriate officials for transport to the state of California per a court order," New York corrections officials said in a statement.

Weinstein, who is serving a 23-year prison sentence in upstate New York on sexual assault charges, is due to face similar charges in Los Angeles soon. Prosecutors allege he assaulted five women in L.A. and Beverly Hills from 2004 to 2013.

Weinstein's lawyers have been battling the extradition for months, first for COVID-related issues and then for what they called paperwork problems.

