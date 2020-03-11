Harvey Weinstein Awaits Sentencing for Sex Assault, Rape Convictions in NYC

What to Know Harvey Weinstein on Wednesday faces sentencing after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a former production assistant and raping an aspiring actress

The 67-year-old Hollywood producer could get up from 5 years to 29 years in prison

Normally, sentences are served at the same time, which would wrap into a maximum total of 25 years. But the judge can decide to make them consecutive, which would make the maximum sentence 29 years

Harvey Weinstein's fate inside the New York State correctional system will be decided on Wednesday as a judge is expected to sentence the Hollywood mogul, convicted of sexually assaulting a former production assistant and raping an aspiring actress, to anywhere from 5 to 29 years in prison.

A jury made up of five women and seven men found the 67-year-old movie producer guilty last month of raping aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on TV and film production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006.

While Weinstein was acquitted of the two most serious counts of predatory sex assault, the maximum sentence for Haleyi's first-degree criminal sexual assault case is 25 years and the minimum is five years. The maximum sentence Weinstein can get for Mann's third-degree rape case is four years and the minimum is one year.

Normally, sentences are served at the same time, which would wrap into a maximum total of 25 years. But judges can decide to make them consecutive and it's possible Weinstein could get a maximum of 29 years, as prosecutors argued he should, but that would be highly unusual.

Prison consultant Craig Rothfeld said he's getting Harvey Weinstein ready for the for first 90 days of his sentence, calling it a "very dark" time where he will be "powerless" — and said his convicted sex offender status could make him a target. NBC New York's Sarah Wallace reports.

In a letter filed in advance of Weinstein’s sentencing, his defense team asked Judge James Burke to give him to only five years behind bars, arguing that he deserves mercy for his already "historic fall from grace" and serious health issues.

Mann and Haleyi on Wednesday will again get a chance to confront Weinstein in court and give victim impact statements. The former producer will also be afforded another opportunity to speak. He declined to testify during his trial, but at sentencing, he wouldn’t have to worry about getting grilled by prosecutors as he would’ve during cross-examination.

Weinstein will soon be stripped of his name and be designated with an inmate number, and the once-influential film industry powerhouse will have absolutely no power to control where he ends up.

To prepare for his time in lockup, Weinstein hired a prison consultant who says Weinstein could be a target due to the nature of the crimes in which he was convicted.

Craig Rothfeld, who served time in Upstate New York for white-collar crimes and now runs a consulting firm called Inside/Outside, tells NBC New York that it's going to be "horrible" for Weinstein.

Harvey Weinstein was found guilty Monday on two of the five charges brought against him in federal court. The jury of five women and seven men reached the verdict after five days of deliberations.

“I’m talking to him about the first 90 days," he said. He added, “They’re very dark. They’re very uncomfortable because you’re on buses in handcuffs and leg shackles. You can’t get packages. It’s very scary. What it will be like for him is you’re powerless.”

Weinstein’s first stop in the state system will likely be Downstate Correctional in Fishkill — the primary reception and intake facility for inmates serving time for serious offenses.

“He’s going to be fingerprinted. Photographed," said another Inside/Outside consultant, Joseph Petrocelli. “He will have his head shaved. He will be showered and de-liced and given state prison greens.”

That's not all Weinstein has to look forward to. He still faces charges in Los Angeles of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint.

Weinstein has repeatedly maintained his innocence, denying that he ever engaged in non-consensual sex with anyone.

For many, the convictions on two charges seem long overdue for the man who for years was subject of rumors of sexual misconduct. NBC New York’s Melissa Russo reports.