Gunman Wanted for Killing Woman Outside Her Queens Home Caught on Video

Police remain on the hunt for a gunman accused of ambushing a 39-year-old woman outside her Queens home early Friday morning, and officials say new surveillance video shows the moment he pulled the trigger.

The man killed the victim outside her house in Jamaica around 6:30 a.m. on Foch Boulevard, according to the NYPD.

The department released new video on Saturday of the man walking up on a vehicle and firing multiple gunshots at the victim.

Police identified the woman as 39-year-old Dawn Peterson. Officers responding to the 911 call Friday found her shot in the back and chest.

🚨WANTED for HOMICIDE: Yesterday, at 6:21 am, in front of 155-37 Foch Blvd in Queens, a 39-year-old female was shot in her chest & back and killed. @NYPDDetectives need your help identifying the person in this video. If you have info, contact @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/gHDZZVcx9x — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 18, 2021

Hospital officials at nearby Jamaica Medical Center pronounced her dead later that morning.

Police describe the suspect as approximately 5'10" and was last seen wearing a black hooded bubble jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact police.