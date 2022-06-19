Gunman Kills 1, Wounds 2 More Using Apparent Assault Rifle in Queens Shooting

A security camera pointed at the back alley of a Queens business captured the moment a gunman charged ran up on three people and opened fire with an apparent assault rifle, fatally wounding one of the victims.

NYPD detectives are investigating what led up to the 5 a.m. shooting in the Ozone Park neighborhood Sunday morning.

Responding officers found a 38-year-old man shot in the chest near Cross Bay Boulevard and Desarc Road. police said. He was rushed to Jamaica Hospital but ultimately died from his injuries.

Officials later learned of two more victims, both 32 years old, who arrived at hospital by private means, the NYPD said. One victim was shot in the face and the other hit in the leg.

The NYPD has not released the identity of the man who died. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.