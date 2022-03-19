Crime and Courts

gun violence

Gunman Denied Entry at Queens Bar Opens Fire Hitting 2 NYC Correction Officers: Cops

A night out at a Queens bar turned bloody when a gunman opened fire overnight, striking two off-duty correction officers inside.

The NYPD said the two victims were inside a South Richmond Hill bar on 101st Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Saturday when bullets started flying.

Investigators said the shooter returned to Showtime Bar and Lounge after being denied entry, and fired multiple rounds into the establishment.

Police said a female correction officer was shot in the foot and a male officer was shot in the hand. Both were expected to survive.

"We are praying for their speedy recovery, and we will do all that we can to ensure that our members of service receive the support they need and that justice is served," DOC Commissioner Louis Molina said in a statement Saturday morning.

The NYPD said a person of interest was in custody.

Police responded to a second shooting in the borough overnight, roughly 90 minutes later at a restaurant in Jackson Heights.

The department said someone started shooting at the Northern Boulevard restaurant after a dispute broke out. A man was shot in the foot and a woman was shot in her leg, officials said.

Officers were questioning two persons of interest. They also said a gun was recovered at the scene.

