Gun Tossed From NYC Bus Lands Near Campaign Office of Eric Adams

A gun that someone threw out of a bus landed outside a campaign office of New York City mayoral candidate and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, authorities said.

The incident started at around 1:45 p.m. Sunday when two men got into an argument aboard a city bus on Nostrand Avenue in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

One of the men pulled a gun, then dropped it on the floor of the bus and ran, a police spokesperson said.

Someone then threw the gun out of the bus, police said. It landed outside the Brooklyn campaign office of Adams, a former police captain who is running for the Democratic nomination for mayor.

“Dozens of volunteers and I were inside the office,” Adams’ chief of staff, Ryan Lynch, tweeted. “This is the real public safety threat Eric keeps talking about. We must get serious about these guns.”

Early voting started Saturday for the June 22 primary.Adams is leading most recent polls with a message stressing his policing experience.

Police said no one was injured in the confrontation Sunday and there were no arrests.