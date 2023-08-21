Gruesome scene after 7 struck by car in midtown Manhattan crosswalk: Police

A car struck at least seven people in a Manhattan crosswalk, leaving a gruesome and bloody scene behind as the hit-and-run driver took off before getting caught at the scene of another crash in Queens, police said.

The crash occurred late Sunday night at West 36th Street and Sixth Avenue in midtown, according to police. The driver, identified as 29-year-old Imani Lucas, was heading east on 36th Street in a Honda Accord and was turning onto Sixth Avenue when she plowed into seven people in the crosswalk, police said.

One of the victims suffered critical injuries in the chaos and was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, police said. Five others were also taken to area hospitals, though their conditions were not immediately clear. No ages or descriptions of the victims were given. One person refused medical treatment, according to authorities.

Video showed paramedics tending to some of the victims on the street, treating significant injuries as clothing items were scattered across the ground.

The woman behind the wheel of the Honda continued driving after the crash, according to police, making it all the way to Queens before officers caught up with her on the Long Island Expressway. That's where she was involved in another crash, police said, this time with two other vehicles near Fresh Meadows. She was arrested at Horace Harding Expressway and 188" Street, according to police.

Lucas was taken into custody at the scene of the second crash. It was not clear if anyone was injured in the Queens incident, nor was it clear what charges the driver was facing.

Traffic was closed off for hours in the area near the scene in midtown. An investigation is ongoing.