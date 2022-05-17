Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
NYC Transit

Global Insurer Admits Multibillion Dollar Fraud Affecting MTA Employees

A U.S. unit of Allianz will pay $6 billion in forfeiture, restitution and fines over a years-long scheme to hide excessive risk in a series of funds

mta bus dog fight

A U.S. unit of one of the world's biggest insurers will plead guilty to a years-long fraud in its investment funds, worth billions of dollars, that affected New York City bus drivers and subway conductors among others.

The blockbuster plea from Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC (AGI US), a wholly owned subsidiary of the German insurer Allianz SE, includes $6 billion in forfeiture, restitution and fines.

According to a Statement of Facts that AGI US accepted as part of the plea deal, the company engaged in a scheme for at least six years to understate the risk being taken by its Structured Alpha Funds, overstate the level of supervision of those taking the risk, and conceal information about the risk.

When markets tanked at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, investors lost billions of dollars in the funds.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office said the fraud affected a number of NYC Transit employees, via their pension funds' investments in the Structured Alpha funds.

Concurrent with the plea deal, federal prosecutors also unsealed an indictment against Gregoire Tournant, the former chief investment officer of the funds, charging him with conspiracy, fraud and obstruction of justice.

Two of his colleagues, Trevor Taylor and Stephen Bond-Nelson, agreed in early March to plead guilty to a variety of charges, according to papers unsealed Tuesday.

News

gun violence 2 hours ago

11-Year-Old NYC Girl Killed by Moped Duo Identified as Hunt for Killers Intensifies

brittanee drexel 17 hours ago

Body of NY Girl Who Vanished on Myrtle Beach Spring Break in 2009 Found, Arrest Made

This is a developing story.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

NYC TransitFraud
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us