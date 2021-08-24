Giuliani Associate to Change Plea to Guilty in Campaign Finance Case

One of two Ukrainian businessmen with ties to former president Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, is expected to plead guilty this Wednesday, court documents show.

The case’s court docket says that Igor Fruman wishes to partake in a “change of plea” hearing on Wednesday at 4:30pm. Fruman had previously pleaded not guilty.

Fruman and his business partner Lev Parnas were carrying one-way tickets to Vienna when they were arrested at Dulles International Airport outside of Washington in October 2019.

An indictment unsealed the next day accused the pair of making illegal straw donations, including $325,000 to a pro-Trump political action committee. Federal prosecutors accused the two men and a third, Kukushin, of participating in a scheme that involved making political donations funded by an unidentified foreign national who was nervous about "his Russian roots and current political paranoia about it,” according to the indictment.

The purpose of those donations, which were allegedly made in 2018, was to help gain access to recreational marijuana licenses so that they could form a marijuana business in Nevada, the indictment said. The venture never came to fruition, according to prosecutors.

Federal prosecutors say the two also engaged in a scheme to force the ouster of the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine in the original indictment but not in the superseding indictment filed in September of 2020.

As NBC News has previously reported, Fruman and his business partner were helping Rudy Giuliani hunt for dirt on Donald Trump's political opponents in Ukraine, even as they were also pitching potential partners on a business deal with Ukraine's gas company.

An indicted Ukrainian Oligarch, Dmytro Firtash, appears to be linked to both efforts.

Parnas and Fruman were advocating on his behalf as they pitched a natural gas deal, according to an American executive briefed on the meeting. And Firtash produced a document that Giuliani has used to attack former Vice President Joe Biden.

The oligarch has been engaged in a long-running legal battle with the U.S. government, fighting extradition to the U.S. on federal bribery charges. He badly wants the case dismissed, and therefore has an interest in currying favor with the Trump administration.