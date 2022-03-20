Girlfriend of Suspected Bronx Shooter Wanted After Dunkin' Donuts Dispute Turns Deadly

Police in the Bronx are hunting for the girlfriend of a man accused of gunning down a 24-year-old man from Jamaica on Friday afternoon.

New surveillance images were released Sunday of a person of interest following an argument that started in a Dunkin' Donuts and eventually spilled out onto the street where the fatal shot was fired.

NYPD video shows that woman picking up her order inside the store and walking on a nearby sidewalk.

Two senior NYPD officials said she got into a dispute around 1:30 p.m. inside the Dunkin' Donuts on East Gun Hill Road with 24-year-old Stephen Stuart. They reportedly got into an argument when the woman accused him of standing too close and "disrespecting her."

Stuart and a friend decided to leave the store but were tracked down by the woman near Holland Avenue and East 212th Street, the senior officials said. Shortly after, investigators believe her boyfriend showed and and shot Stuart.

Police have not announced any arrests in the shooting, nor has any description of the suspect been released.

Surveillance images released over the weekend show the woman in a black hooded sweater, black pants and white sneakers. Investigators believe she's between 17 and 20 years old.

Sources said the victim had only been in the city for a few months and had been sending money back to family in Jamaica.