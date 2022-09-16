Gang Leaders Sentenced to 25 Years to Life for Machete Slaying of Teen in Bronx Bodega

What to Know Two reputed leaders of the Trinitarios gang were sentenced Friday for the ruthless machete murder of 15-year-old Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz in a Bronx bodega in a case of mistaken identity that shook a community to its core.

Diego Suero, 33, and Frederick Then, 24, were both convicted of second degree murder in July for the kill order that ended with Junior's death. However, it was on Friday that they learned they would spend 25 years to life in prison for their part in the horrifying 2018 murder that was caught on security cameras.

Suero, prosecutors say, was the leader of the "Los Sures" set of the Trinitarios — and gave the order on the night of June 20, 2018 to go out and kill members of "Sunset" — a rival set. Then was second in command.

Two reputed leaders of the Trinitarios gang were sentenced Friday for the ruthless machete murder of 15-year-old Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz in a Bronx bodega in a case of mistaken identity that shook a community to its core four years ago.

Diego Suero, 33, and Frederick Then, 24, were both convicted of second degree murder in July for the kill order that ended with Junior's death. However, it was on Friday that they learned they would spend 25 years to life in prison for their part in the horrifying 2018 murder that was caught on security cameras.

Leandra Feliz, who wore a shirt with her son's picture to court Friday, was overwhelmed with relief -- hugging Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark as soon as each sentence was handed down by the judge.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Leandra proclaimed "we got justice for Junior" mere moments after watching the two men who orchestrated her son's murder learn their fates.

"We got justice for Junior. We got justice for Junior. Thank God they get what they deserve," Leandra said.

“We got justice for Junior...Junior's never going to come back from the grave, and they're never [going to] come back to the streets ," Leandra went on to say of the convicted killers.

Clark also shared a poignant message outside of court.

"For those who choose gang life need to know that this is where it ends: state prison for the rest of your life," she said.

Suero, prosecutors say, was the leader of the "Los Sures" set of the Trinitarios and gave the order on the night of June 20, 2018 to go out and kill members of "Sunset" — a rival set.

Then, who was second in command, prosecutors say, was at the scene making sure the order was carried out. Fifteen-year-old Junior, who was not a gang member but who the group thought was one, was chased, dragged out of a bodega, stabbed with knives and a machete, and left dying on a street corner.

Video of the brutal killing went viral. It shook the Bronx -- and beyond.

Judge Martin Marcus told Suero and Then during sentencing that even though they did not stab Junior he died because of their order to kill. Marcus went on to tell Then that since he was at the scene, he could’ve taken steps to prevent the killing, but did not.

Neither Suero or Then spoke before sentencing, but Leandra addressed the courtroom.

"That night, two of us died…My son and I," she said in Spanish. "I want them to understand that when they made this decision, they too, lost their lives.”

Five other men are already serving time for murder convictions related to Junior's killing. However, the remaining six defendants will appear before a judge at the end of this month and next.