Gang Leaders Guilty for Brutal Machete Slaying of Teen in Bronx Bodega

Two men linked to a violent gang have been found guilty of murdering a 15-year-old boy in a shocking and violent 2018 Bronx bodega machete attack that was captured on video.

The men -- leaders in the Trinitarios gang -- were found guilty Friday of second-degree murder for the brutal machete slaying of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz, according to the Bronx County District Attorney's Office.

Diego Suero and Frederick Then, both of Pennsylvania, were found guilty after a four-week trial. They each face 25 years to life in prison at a sentencing hearing scheduled for mid-September.

The guilty verdicts come almost three years after five others were convicted of murder in the teen's killing.

The case grabbed the attention of New Yorkers and those across the nation, given that the brutal machete killing of the 15-year-old boy that took place inside a Bronx bodega in the summer of 2018 was captured on surveillance.

Video showed the boy being dragged outside the bodega and set upon by a gang of men who hacked at him as he struggled to defend himself. Ultimately, he was slashed in the neck and died after running to a hospital three blocks away.

Investigators say the group mistook Guzman-Feliz, who was not affiliated with any gang, for a member of the rival fraction of the Trinitarios gang. In total, more than a dozen suspects have been arrested in connection to the killing.

Guzman-Feliz had been part of the NYPD's Explorers program, a group for youths interested in a law enforcement career.

Since the violent attack, the community’s outpouring of love and support has been seen in a mural. Guzman-Feliz’s memory has also been honored through the renaming of a street and a summer camp at a state park, as well as prompting the “Safe Haven Bodega” program in the city.