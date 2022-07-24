Crime and Courts

Long Island

French Bulldog Litter Stolen From Long Island Overnight: Police

One of seven French Bulldogs police say was kidnapped from Long Island.
Handout

A thief operating under the cover of darkness kidnapped seven puppies in a Long Island hamlet overnight, police said.

The break-in occurred in Shirley around 3 a.m. Sunday, when police said French Bulldog puppies were stolen from a building on Concord Road.

Police said the owner was asleep inside at the time of the burglary.

Two of the puppies are six months old, and the other five are all just one month old.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 631-852-8752.

Photograph of five puppies police say were kidnapped from Shirley overnight.
Handout
Photograph of five puppies police say were kidnapped from Shirley overnight.
