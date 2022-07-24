French Bulldog Litter Stolen From Long Island Overnight: Police

A thief operating under the cover of darkness kidnapped seven puppies in a Long Island hamlet overnight, police said.

The break-in occurred in Shirley around 3 a.m. Sunday, when police said French Bulldog puppies were stolen from a building on Concord Road.

Police said the owner was asleep inside at the time of the burglary.

Two of the puppies are six months old, and the other five are all just one month old.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 631-852-8752.