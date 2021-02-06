Four People Tied Up, Held at Gunpoint in Queens Home Invasion Robbery: NYPD

Four people were held up at gunpoint during a home invasion in Queens when a pair of suspects broke in overnight, according to New York City police.

Authorities say surveillance video shows two gunmen inside the Woodhaven home Friday morning around 3 a.m. The suspects broke into the home through a basement window, then ran in with their guns drawn, according to police.

The men allegedly zip-tied four people between the age of 18 and 34, and demanded cash and jewelry.

None of the victims were hurt, according to police. They say two children were home at the time but they were not tied up or injured.

The suspects eventually fled the home, taking off with a just key. Authorities believe both men are between 20 and 30 years old and wore ski masks during the incident.

One wore a black hooded sweatshirt with a champion logo on the front and the other a black bubble jacket over a burgundy hooded sweatshirt.