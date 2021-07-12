4 Shot During Bachelorette Party at New Jersey Hotel: Mayor, Source

At least four people were shot at a New Jersey hotel where two rooms had been rented for a bachelorette party, the town's mayor and a source close to the investigation told News 4 Monday.

The mayor of Woodbridge said at least four people were shot at the Delta Hotels by Marriot around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

The source described the bachelorette party as a fairly large gathering. Just one person allegedly fired a gun, though it's not clear what sparked the firing.

Multiple police and emergency response vehicles were seen parked outside the hotel off Route 1 hours after the shooting.

No fatalities have been reported but the extent of injuries was not immediately known. No details were available on the suspected shooter, including whether that individual had been taken into custody.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office has taken over the investigation.