Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Bronx

Four NYC Synagogues Targeted by Rock-Throwing Assailant: Police

Police lights against a dark sky
NBC Local

Jewish houses of worship have been the target of a vandal in the Bronx, prompting a response from city and state leaders to investigate the reported anti-Semitic acts.

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted Sunday that the NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force "has a solid lead on the vile acts of anti-Semitism in the Bronx and we will take swift action against the perpetrators."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Over the course of several nights, four synagogues in the borough were damaged by an unidentified suspect hurling rocks. Police said Chabad of Riverdale and Riverdale Jewish Center were hit around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

News

New York City 6 hours ago

Bronx Teen Killed, 10 Others Wounded in Overnight Gun Violence in NYC

New York 1 hour ago

Schumer Urges Restaurant Owners to Apply for Relief Program

The same synagogues were targeted against Saturday night, as well as the Conservative Synagogue and Young Israel of Riverdale. In each instance, windows and doors were shattered or significantly damaged by thrown rocks.

In the reports shared by the NYPD, the department describes a single assailant in responsible for each of the incidents.

The string of incidents has similarly caught the attention of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who directed the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force on Sunday to assist in the city's investigation.

"We stand with Jewish New Yorkers--an essential part of the fabric of our state--as we do with all victims of bigotry, and I look forward to seeing this investigation resolved quickly," the governor said in a statement.

Police had not announced any arrests or a description of the suspect as of Sunday afternoon.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

BronxNew York CityNYPDhate crime
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us