Four NYC Synagogues Targeted by Rock-Throwing Assailant: Police

Jewish houses of worship have been the target of a vandal in the Bronx, prompting a response from city and state leaders to investigate the reported anti-Semitic acts.

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted Sunday that the NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force "has a solid lead on the vile acts of anti-Semitism in the Bronx and we will take swift action against the perpetrators."

Over the course of several nights, four synagogues in the borough were damaged by an unidentified suspect hurling rocks. Police said Chabad of Riverdale and Riverdale Jewish Center were hit around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The same synagogues were targeted against Saturday night, as well as the Conservative Synagogue and Young Israel of Riverdale. In each instance, windows and doors were shattered or significantly damaged by thrown rocks.

In the reports shared by the NYPD, the department describes a single assailant in responsible for each of the incidents.

The string of incidents has similarly caught the attention of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who directed the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force on Sunday to assist in the city's investigation.

"We stand with Jewish New Yorkers--an essential part of the fabric of our state--as we do with all victims of bigotry, and I look forward to seeing this investigation resolved quickly," the governor said in a statement.

Police had not announced any arrests or a description of the suspect as of Sunday afternoon.