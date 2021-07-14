Four Men Arrested in Bachelorette Party Shooting at New Jersey Hotel: Officials

Four men have been charged for their roles in a shooting at a New Jersey hotel that left four injured after two rooms had been rented for a bachelorette party, officials said.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said that the four men — identified as 25-year-old Antoine Morgan,26-year-old Gasim Kromah, 27-year-old Khalil Burns and 22-year-old Isaiah Gregory — face weapons charges and other offenses for the early morning shooting Monday at the Delta Suites hotel in Woodbridge.

All four of the suspects are from Linden, and attended a party at a hotel room where the shooting took place. Morgan and Gregory were arrested and in police custody Wednesday evening. Kroma and Burns are still at large, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

A source described the bachelorette party as a fairly large gathering. Just one person allegedly fired a gun, though it's not clear what sparked the firing.

Multiple police and emergency response vehicles were seen parked outside the hotel off Route 1 hours after the shooting.

One hotel guest woke up in a panic hearing gunshots pierce the quiet of her hotel room. “I stayed down and just ran for cover," she said. Watching from her second-floor window, she saw the ambulances arrived.

"I feared for my life, I actually got down. I didn’t know where it was coming from or how many more was gonna come," she told News 4.

No fatalities were reported, but four male victims sought treatment for their injuries at nearby hospitals, according to the county prosecutor. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

The county prosecutor's office said the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to contact police.