Four Charged in Multimillion-Dollar Theft Ring in NY, CT

Federal authorities on Tuesday announced the unsealing of an indictment against four men accused of being part of a criminal ring that stole millions of dollars of goods in more than 130 burglaries in multiple states.

Federal prosecutors and FBI officials in Connecticut said Josepher Cartagena, Alexander Santiago and Douglas Noble, all of New York City, and Justin Herrera, formerly of Levittown, New York, are charged with an array of thefts.

In the indictment, unsealed Monday, the four men are accused of burglarizing car dealerships, mobile phone stores and check cashing businesses in Connecticut, New York and elsewhere. Prosecutors said the men usually committed the crimes at night and often eluded police in high-speed car chases that had to be called off for safety reasons.

A public defender for Santiago declined to comment. Messages seeking comment were left for lawyers for Cartagena and Noble. Court records did not list an attorney for Herrera.

Cartagena and Santiago are detained, while Herrera and Noble posted bail.