Founder of NJ Robotics Lab Indicted for Alleged Sexual Assault of Multiple Children

Prosecutors allege Christopher Marbaix inappropriately touched children as young as 9 at his Summit school

The co-founder of a robotics lab in Summit, New Jersey has been indicted by a grand jury for alleged sex crimes against six students, prosecutors said late Thursday.

Christopher Marbaix, 60, faces five counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13, six counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact with a child.

In a statement, prosecutors said Marbaix allegedly abused children ages 9 to 15 from Sept. 2015 to Dec. 2018 at his facility, Robot Revolution. It claims to be the largest robotics school in the state, with thousands of past students.

Marbaix was initially charged in Nov. 2020 as to three victims, but further investigation uncovered three more, authorities added.

The second-degree charges typically carry penalties of five to 10 years in state prison.

