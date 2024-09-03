Former top Hochul aide Linda Sun arrested by FBI

Linda Sun, a former deputy chief of staff to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, was arrested by the FBI Tuesday morning, a senior law enforcement official told News 4. Her husband, Chris Hu, was also arrested.

The FBI and a spokesman for the Eastern District of New York both confirmed the arrests but declined to comment on the nature of the charges.

Sun had also worked in the Cuomo administration.

The pair are expected to appear in federal court in Brooklyn this afternoon. NBC New York's attempts to contact Sun, Hu and their representatives following the news were unsuccessful.

The FBI previously searched Sun's home in Manhasset in July. Sun and her husband, Chris Hu, share the $3.5 million home in a gated community on Long Island called Stone Hill.

The couple purchased the home in 2021. Earlier this year, they placed the home in a trust, records show.

According to her government bio, Sun was appointed deputy chief of staff to Hochul in September 2021. At the time, she was the highest-appointed Asian-American in the administration.