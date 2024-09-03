Crime and Courts

Covering crime and court proceedings in the tri-state
Crime and Courts

Former top Hochul aide Linda Sun arrested by FBI

The FBI previously searched Sun's home in July of this year. It's unclear the nature of the charges against Sun and her husband

By Jonathan Dienst and The Associated Press

Vista aérea de la casa propiedad de Linda Sun y Chris Hu en Long Island
Getty Images

Linda Sun, a former deputy chief of staff to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, was arrested by the FBI Tuesday morning, a senior law enforcement official told News 4.  Her husband, Chris Hu, was also arrested.  

The FBI and a spokesman for the Eastern District of New York both confirmed the arrests but declined to comment on the nature of the charges.  

Sun had also worked in the Cuomo administration. 

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The pair are expected to appear in federal court in Brooklyn this afternoon. NBC New York's attempts to contact Sun, Hu and their representatives following the news were unsuccessful.

The FBI previously searched Sun's home in Manhasset in July. Sun and her husband, Chris Hu, share the $3.5 million home in a gated community on Long Island called Stone Hill. 

The couple purchased the home in 2021. Earlier this year, they placed the home in a trust, records show.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

According to her government bio, Sun was appointed deputy chief of staff to Hochul in September 2021. At the time, she was the highest-appointed Asian-American in the administration.

Copyright NBC New York/Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsKathy Hochul
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us