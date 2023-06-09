Former NYPD officer sentenced to prison for sexually molesting child

What to Know A former police officer with the NYPD was sentenced to eight years in prison for sexually assaulting a child and endangering the welfare of three other young girls, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office.

Shaun Frazier, 43, of Brooklyn was sentenced Thursday to eight years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.

His sentencing comes after he pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree criminal sexual act and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child on March 13. As part of his sentence, Frazier must register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

“This defendant’s abhorrent abuse of young children is an outrage and marks a shocking betrayal of the trust placed in a member of law enforcement," Gonzalez said.

The case against Frazier, and his subsequent sentence, are in connection to various incidents spanning across a number of years, prosecutors said. The children connected to these incidents reported them to their parents and an investigation was launched.

According to the investigation, Frazier was a family friend of all four young victims.

In one incident, on Sept. 19, 2019, according to the investigation, Frazier exposed himself to a 10-year-old girl and masturbated in front of her.

In another incident, according to the district attorney's office citing the investigation, between March 20, 2018 and June 15, 2018, Frazier repeatedly exposed himself and masturbated in front of two other girls, ages 12 and 13.

Subsequently, in April 2017, according to the investigation, he also forced an 11-year-old girl to perform a sex act.

Frazier joined the New York City police department in January 2015 and was suspended in 2019 following his first arrest. He resigned in November 2020. Before to joining the NYPD, he worked as a court officer for 10 years.