Former NY Police Chief Faces Criminal Charges for Alleged Drunken Crash

A western New York police chief who resigned last month after he crashed into a guardrail and then kept driving on three tires has been charged with misdemeanor drunken driving, authorities said Monday.

Former Greece Police Chief Andrew Forsythe is also charged with a violation for leaving the scene of the Oct. 21 crash, the Democrat and Chronicle reported.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley scheduled a news conference on the charges Monday afternoon. Authorities said Forsythe crashed his department-issued sport utility vehicle into a guardrail on Route 390, then kept driving for more than five miles.

Witnesses reported seeing sparks flying from behind the SUV, apparently because it was missing a wheel.

Forsythe agreed to resign days after his crash. He told investigators that he had swerved to avoid a deer, then kept driving the totaled SUV because his radio was not working.

A phone message seeking comment was left with an attorney for Forsythe on Monday.

Authorities also want to know why Greece officers who responded to the crash scene did not give Forsythe a sobriety test. Town Supervisor Bill Reilich has said there may be internal investigations into the police response.

A message seeking comment was left with a department spokesperson.