Former NY Officer Admits Body-Slamming Handcuffed Man: DA

A former Mount Vernon police officer has admitted assaulting a handcuffed and shackled man — a body-slamming caught on hospital surveillance video.

James Ready, of Putnam Valley, also pleaded guilty this week to falsifying records and lying about the attack in an effort to cover it up.

The body slamming happened Nov. 23, 2019, while Ready was guarding a man in custody who had been taken to the emergency room at Montefiore-Mount Vernon Hospital.

Ready was preparing to take the man to police headquarters when he became unruly, prosecutors said.

The officer used excessive force and slammed the man to the floor, injuring him, and created a false report about the incident. He later resigned.

“James Ready took an oath to protect and serve the people of Westchester County. His actions not only violated the law, but they violated that oath,” District Attorney Mimi Rocah said in a news release.

Prosecutors said Ready will avoid jail time if he successfully completes probation.