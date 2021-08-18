Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Schenectady

Former NY Ice Cream Shop Owner Must Pay $4.5K for Harassing Peaceful BLM Protesters

The suit alleged that the shop owner wielded a baton and air rifle and shouted racial epithets at protesters who came to his business after racist text messages he allegedly wrote circulated online; he is also accused of calling 911 to falsely report that armed protesters were threatening to shoot him, referring to Black protesters as “savages”

Justice Scales and books and wooden gavel
Getty Images

A former ice cream shop owner accused of calling police on peaceful Black Lives Matters protesters was ordered Wednesday to pay them $500 each by a judge for violating their civil rights.

Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit against the former owner of Bumpy’s Polar Freeze in Schenectady was the first to rely in part on a new state law targeting false, race-based police reports.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The suit alleged that David Elmendorf wielded a baton and air rifle and shouted racial epithets at protesters who came to his business to protest after racist text messages he allegedly wrote circulated on social media.

racism Mar 11

NY Ice Cream Shop Owner Allegedly Filed False Race-Based Report Against BLM Protesters

New York City May 26

White Woman in Central Park Birdwatcher Confrontation Sues Old Employer for Racial Bias

Elmendorf also was accused of calling 911 to falsely report that armed protesters were threatening to shoot him, referring to Black protesters as “savages.”

Elmendorf's attorney, James Mermigis, said that the allegations were “categorically false” and that his client's name was being smeared.

The lawsuit accused Elmendorf of violating demonstrators' rights to peacefully protest by threatening and harassing them. It also cited a civil statute passed last year following the high-profile case against a white woman who called 911 on a Black birdwatcher in New York’s Central Park and falsely claimed he was threatening her.

Under the ruling, Elmendorf must pay $500 each to nine protesters he harassed, for a total of $4,500. He is permanently barred from making future threats against people because of their race and from brandishing a deadly weapon within 1,000 feet of any peaceful protest.

“There is zero tolerance for harassment, intimidation, or violence of any kind against anyone in New York,” James said in a prepared release.

Elmendorf, who is now working in another state, was never properly served so no defense was made in court, Mermigas said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

SchenectadyNew YorkCrime and Courtsblack lives matterracism
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us